Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

