Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,973 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Landstar System worth $101,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.05 and a 52 week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.60.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

