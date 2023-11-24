Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $99,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 449.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $67.00 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,549. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

