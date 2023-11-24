Develop North (LON:DVNO) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Develop North Price Performance

Develop North stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.00) on Friday. Develop North has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The stock has a market cap of £21.54 million, a PE ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

