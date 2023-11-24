Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGF opened at GBX 214.60 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,264.71, a P/E/G ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.06. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.71).

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,058.82%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

