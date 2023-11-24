Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

