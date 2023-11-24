Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $74.68 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

