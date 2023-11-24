D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

