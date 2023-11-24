Currys (LON:CURY) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 60 ($0.75).
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CURY
Currys Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tony DeNunzio acquired 200,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($122,607.28). 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.