Currys (LON:CURY) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 60 ($0.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Currys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CURY

Currys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON CURY opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.60) on Monday. Currys has a 52 week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.15 ($1.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £537.88 million, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.40.

In related news, insider Tony DeNunzio acquired 200,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($122,607.28). 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Currys

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.