CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 106.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,779.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 732,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

CubeSmart Company Profile



CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

