CT UK High Income Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHI opened at GBX 80.34 ($1.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.86. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,365.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

About CT UK High Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.