CT UK High Income Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CHI opened at GBX 80.34 ($1.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.86. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,365.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.
About CT UK High Income Trust
