CT UK High Income B Share Plans Dividend of GBX 1.32 (LON:CHIB)

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income B Share Stock Performance

LON CHIB opened at GBX 81 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.13. CT UK High Income B Share has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £24.88 million, a PE ratio of -8,100.00 and a beta of 0.66.

CT UK High Income B Share Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

