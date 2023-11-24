CT UK High Income B Share Plans Dividend of GBX 1.32 (LON:CHIB)

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CHIB opened at GBX 81 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.13. CT UK High Income B Share has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £24.88 million, a PE ratio of -8,100.00 and a beta of 0.66.
