Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 42,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 559,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.