CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $210.49 and last traded at $207.20, with a volume of 289971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.98.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

