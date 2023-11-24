Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Karen H. Weaver Buys 1,220 Shares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Karen H. Weaver bought 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,409.00.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,450.00%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
