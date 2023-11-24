Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Karen H. Weaver Buys 1,220 Shares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Karen H. Weaver bought 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,409.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,450.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRR.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

