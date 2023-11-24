CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 4,952 ($61.95) and last traded at GBX 4,883 ($61.09), with a volume of 50030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,873 ($60.97).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 3,290.73%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,606.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,391.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

