Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($57.80) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 3,798.08%.
In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.18), for a total transaction of £20,015.80 ($25,041.66). 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.
