Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($57.80) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CWK

Cranswick Trading Up 1.0 %

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,884 ($48.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,382.64. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,850 ($35.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,896 ($48.74). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,867.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 3,798.08%.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.18), for a total transaction of £20,015.80 ($25,041.66). 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.