CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Insider Paul Cahill Buys 14,749 Shares

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cahill acquired 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £25,073.30 ($31,369.07).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Performance

LON:CYN opened at GBX 170.75 ($2.14) on Friday. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1-year low of GBX 160.75 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.45 ($2.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.11. The firm has a market cap of £114.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,089.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

