Contrasting Escalon Medical (ESMC) and Its Rivals

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Escalon Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 4.37% 52.65% 10.94% Escalon Medical Competitors -503.25% -329.58% -37.99%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million $460,000.00 4.10 Escalon Medical Competitors $1.01 billion $84.64 million 24.49

This table compares Escalon Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Escalon Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical. Escalon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Escalon Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical Competitors 190 709 1923 96 2.66

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 54.40%. Given Escalon Medical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Escalon Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical’s peers have a beta of 13.10, indicating that their average stock price is 1,210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Escalon Medical peers beat Escalon Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

