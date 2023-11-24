Contrasting Bridger Aerospace Group (BAER) and Its Competitors

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bridger Aerospace Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridger Aerospace Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridger Aerospace Group Competitors 872 5149 10660 276 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million -$42.12 million -30.78 Bridger Aerospace Group Competitors $3.82 billion $98.67 million -6.24

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bridger Aerospace Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -94.73% N/A -22.74% Bridger Aerospace Group Competitors -27.44% -183.82% -8.35%

Volatility and Risk

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group rivals beat Bridger Aerospace Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

