Compass Group’s (CPG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.52) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.35) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,350 ($29.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Goodbody initiated coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.52) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.77).

CPG stock opened at GBX 2,091 ($26.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,904.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,807.50 ($22.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.15). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,052.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,083.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,138.89%.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.50), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,117,679.09). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

