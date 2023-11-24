Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

