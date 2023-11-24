Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.80 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.95% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,417,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 450,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYT stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average of $239.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

