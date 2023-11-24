Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVGI. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $89,998 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.