CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNX

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNX opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.