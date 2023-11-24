CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

