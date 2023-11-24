Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $17,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fastly Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.78 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.