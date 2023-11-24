Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CHH opened at $114.77 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

