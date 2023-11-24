Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE CHS opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 251.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 53.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 127,804.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,777,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,999,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

