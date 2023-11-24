Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,636 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $57,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $115.97 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

