Cetera Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $6,917,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 59.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 14.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,719 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

