Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

