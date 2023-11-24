Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $487.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.51 and a 200-day moving average of $428.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.