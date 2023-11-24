Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $274.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.44. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.