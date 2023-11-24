Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.