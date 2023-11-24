Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on the stock.

Calnex Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

CLX opened at GBX 69 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Calnex Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £60.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Calnex Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

