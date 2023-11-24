Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $31.03. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 352,696 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

