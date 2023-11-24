Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

