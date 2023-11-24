Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $408,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,086 shares of company stock worth $2,423,083 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

