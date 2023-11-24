Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $13,765.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $13,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 564,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,153.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caleres by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 180.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Caleres by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

