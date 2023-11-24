Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $13,765.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $13,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 564,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,153.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Caleres Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Caleres
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caleres
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- How to Invest in Social Media
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.