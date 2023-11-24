CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CalAmp

CalAmp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.01. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.