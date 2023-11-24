C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 226,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,483,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

