C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after buying an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after buying an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

