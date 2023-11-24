Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading 4.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $173.51 and last traded at $172.14. 1,744,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,276,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.06.

The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.30.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

