Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

