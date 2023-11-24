BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.56. BrightView shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 38,243 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William L. Cornog purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. BrightView’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 202.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.