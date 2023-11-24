BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.14% of Progress Software worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 307.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,038 shares of company stock worth $612,621 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRGS

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.