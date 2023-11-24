Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $36,861.30 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52.

NYSE:SQ opened at $59.02 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

