BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. 411,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 274,024 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.69.
Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,685,328 shares in the company, valued at $172,592,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 636,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,272.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
