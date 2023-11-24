Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Birks Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

